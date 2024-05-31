Santander Bank hack claimed by ShinyHunters threat group

Hackread reports that Santander Bank was claimed to be attacked by the ShinyHunters threat operation weeks after the major global financial entity confirmed having been impacted by a third-party data breach that mostly impacted customers in Chile, Uruguay, and Spain.

Information allegedly stolen from Santander Bank — including 30 million customer records and 28 million credit card numbers, as well as 6 million account numbers and balances, customer citizenship data, HR employee lists, and other sensitive data — has been posted for sale by ShinyHunters for $2 million.

Such a claim by ShinyHunters comes after the hacking group took responsibility for an attack against Ticketmaster-Livenation, which purportedly resulted in the exfiltration of information from 560 million users.

ShinyHunters has also recently revived the infamous cybercrime site BreachForums using its original domain just weeks after the forum had been taken down by the FBI, indicating the sophistication and resilience of the hacking group.