Data Security, Threat Intelligence

Santander Bank hack claimed by ShinyHunters threat group

Credit: Adobe Stock Images

Credit: Adobe Stock Images

Hackread reports that Santander Bank was claimed to be attacked by the ShinyHunters threat operation weeks after the major global financial entity confirmed having been impacted by a third-party data breach that mostly impacted customers in Chile, Uruguay, and Spain.

Information allegedly stolen from Santander Bank — including 30 million customer records and 28 million credit card numbers, as well as 6 million account numbers and balances, customer citizenship data, HR employee lists, and other sensitive data — has been posted for sale by ShinyHunters for $2 million.

Such a claim by ShinyHunters comes after the hacking group took responsibility for an attack against Ticketmaster-Livenation, which purportedly resulted in the exfiltration of information from 560 million users.

ShinyHunters has also recently revived the infamous cybercrime site BreachForums using its original domain just weeks after the forum had been taken down by the FBI, indicating the sophistication and resilience of the hacking group.

Related

Data breach impacts Everbridge corporate systems

U.S. enterprise risk intelligence and crisis management software provider Everbridge has confirmed having its corporate systems breached following an attack leveraging information obtained from a previous phishing campaign against its employees, according to BleepingComputer.

Global cyberespionage campaign deployed by LilacSquid

U.S.-based IT software providers for the industrial and research sectors, European energy firms, and Asian pharmaceutical entities have been subjected to data exfiltration attacks by advanced persistent threat operation LilacSquid as part of a cyberespionage campaign that commenced in 2021, according to The Hacker News.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.