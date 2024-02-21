Email security

Secure email gateways increasingly evaded by malicious emails

Over 1.5 million malicious emails have evaded secure email gateways in 2023, representing a 37% and 310% growth over 2022 and 2021, respectively, reports SiliconAngle.

Most malicious emails bypassing SEGs were targeted at the healthcare and finance sectors, which experienced 84.5% and 118% growth, respectively, compared with 2022, according to a report from Cofense, which already observed a more than twofold increase in SEG-evading emails for the first two months of 2024. Moreover, most data breaches last year were facilitated by phishing attacks against employees, with researchers also noting the increasing prevalence of voice phishing, QR code phishing, brand impersonation attacks, and SMS phishing incidents circumventing SEGs last year. "..[I]t's evident that the email-based attack vector is evolving at an unprecedented pace going into 2024. The data we present in this report speaks directly about the escalating sophistication of cyber threats, which demand a different approach to effective email security," said Cofense CEO David Van Allen.

Related

Novel backdoor used in Charming Kitten attacks

Novel backdoor used in Charming Kitten attacks Attacks involving the new BASICSTAR backdoor have been deployed by Iranian advanced persistent threat operation Charming Kitten, also known as Charming Cypress, Mint Sandstorm, APT35, TA453, and Yellow Garuda, against Middle East policy experts between September and October last year, according to The Hacker News.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.