Data Security, Privacy, Government Regulations

Senate OKs Section 702 reauthorization bill

U.S. Capitol Building

(Adobe Stock)

Approval has been given by the Senate to legislation that would extend Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act for another two years, which headed to the desk of President Joe Biden just minutes after the surveillance law expired, reports CyberScoop.

The bill's inclusion of required FBI supervisor or attorney approvals of Section 702 queries regarding U.S. person identifiers has been noted by National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan to be the "most robust set of reforms" to Section 702 reauthorization legislation.

However, such measures continue to be inadequate, with Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and privacy advocates citing concerns regarding the expanded definition of "electronic communication service providers."

"Senators were aware of the threat this surveillance bill posed to our civil liberties and pushed it through anyway, promising they would attempt to address some of the most heinous expansions in the near future. We will do everything in our power to ensure that these promises are kept," said the American Civil Liberties Union in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

LockBit-leaked DC city agency data from third party

Washington, D.C.'s Department of Insurance, Securities and Banking has disclosed that 800GB of data claimed to have been stolen by the LockBit ransomware operation was obtained from an attack against third-party software provider Tyler Technologies following the ransomware gang's threats to expose 1GB of the exfiltrated data to coerce the agency into providing the demanded ransom, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Massive data leak conducted by HelloKitty ransomware amid rebrand

Ransomware operation HelloKitty has coincided its rebranding to HelloGookie with the publication of internal Cisco network data exfiltrated from a 2022 attack, exfiltrated source code for several CD Projekt Red games from a 2021 attack, and four private decryption keys for other intrusions that involved an older iteration of its ransomware encryptor, according to BleepingComputer.

