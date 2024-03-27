Separate breaches impact California state, local agencies

Cybernews reports that the California Department of Food and Agriculture had individuals' sensitive and personal information leaked to "external users" following the compromise of its external Plant Health and Pest Prevention website discovered earlier this month.

Affected by the data breach are individuals' first and last names, phone numbers, email addresses, home addresses, and other personally identifiable information, as well as their site credentials, according to the CDFA, which began notifying individuals whose data may have been compromised while urging them to replace their account passwords immediately.

Such a development comes days after the Los Angeles Department of Mental Health reported having its systems targeted by a push notification spam intrusion. Threat actors facilitated the compromise by initially infiltrating the City of Gardena Police Department and hijacking the police department's email communications with Los Angeles DMH, which eventually enabled access to a DMH employee email account.