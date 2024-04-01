Separate crypto heists hit Munchables, Prisma Finance

Over $74 million worth of cryptocurrency has been exfiltrated from separate cryptocurrency heists against blockchain-based game Munchables and widely known decentralized finance platform Prisma Finance last week, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Numerous security firms reported that Munchables had lost nearly $62 million from an attack confirmed on March 26 before a former developer who launched the intrusion decided to return all private keys associated with the hack unconditionally.

"It's important that all dev teams, whether directly affected or not, learn from this and take precautions to be more thorough on security. In the meantime, we're working to support the Munchables team to distribute the funds back to users safely," said Munchables founder Tieshun Roquerre.

On the other hand, Prisma Finance had almost $11.6 million stolen by an actor purporting to be an ethical hacker who expressed intentions to return the funds. However, the company attributed the incident to a flash loan attack.

Such incidents follow an ongoing United Nations panel investigation into nearly 60 North Korean state-backed cryptocurrency heists.