North Korean state-sponsored APT group Lazarus has launched a cyberespionage campaign leveraging fraudulent Coinbase job postings in an effort to infect Apple- and Intel-based systems with macOS malware, according to Threatpost . Cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase has been impersonated by Lazarus in postings offering job opportunities for software engineers specializing in product security, which in fact conceal a Mac executable, noted ESET Research Labs researchers. "Malware is compiled for both Intel and Apple Silicon. It drops three files: a decoy PDF document Coinbase_online_careers_2022_07.pdf, a bundle http[://]FinderFontsUpdater[.]app and a downloader safarifontagen," said ESET in a tweet. Researchers found similarities between the newly identified malware and another sample with a signed executable spoofing a job description, which was identified by ESET in May. However, the malware strains had different command-and-control infrastructures. Despite being sanctioned by the U.S. government in 2018, Lazarus has continued attacks against various industries around the world, having impersonated General Motors and Boeing in a similar campaign last year.