Organizations could best defend themselves against increasingly sophisticated cybersecurity threats by bolstering the human element, which Verizon has regarded as the weakest link in cybersecurity, according to TechRepublic. Preventing cybersecurity threats requires examination of the knowledge-intention-behavior gap, said KnowBe4 Chief Evangelist-Security Officer Perry Carpenter. Carpenter noted that organizations should work on reducing such gaps by recognizing that human nature is often exploited by threat actors and thus providing security training centering on communication, behavior, and culture management for their employees. Communication lessons should emphasize compelling messaging and a clear call to action, while behavior topics should prioritize more natural processes, prompts, and tools. Meanwhile, culture measurement surveys and focus groups could be ideal in culture management topics, according to Carpenter. "Even when youve achieved transformational results, your journey is seldom over. Bad actors will continue to find innovative ways of thwarting our best efforts. Your response will be to constantly adapt and commit to a process of continual improvement," said Carpenter.