New phishing attacks have been using the death of Queen Elizabeth II as lures to facilitate the theft of Microsoft account credentials and multi-factor authentication codes, reports BleepingComputer. Threat actors impersonating Microsoft have been sending phishing emails attempting to bait recipients into helping create a memory board in honor of Queen Elizabeth II, with the button within the message redirecting to a phishing page seeking visitors' Microsoft credentials and MFA codes, a report from Proofpoint's Threat Insight team found. Researchers also noted that authentication tokens for evading MFA have been enabled by attackers' use of the EvilProxy reverse-proxy phishing-as-a-service platform. The report comes after the U.K.'s National Cyber Security Centre issued a warning regarding the mounting risk of phishing attacks and other scams leveraging the Queen's death. "While the NCSC which is a part of GCHQ has not yet seen extensive evidence of this, as ever you should be aware it is a possibility and be attentive to emails, text messages, and other communications concerning the death of Her Majesty the Queen and arrangements for her funeral," said the NCSC.