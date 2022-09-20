Financial technology firm Revolut has been impacted by a "highly targeted" cyberattack on Sept. 11 that has enabled attackers to momentarily access personal information belonging to 0.16% of its customers, reports BleepingComputer. Social engineering techniques may have been leveraged in the attack, which Revolut states in a breach disclosure sent to Lithuania's State Data Protection Inspectorate has affected 50,150 customers. While the Lithuanian data protection agency stated that customers' full names, postal and email addresses, phone numbers, limited payment card information, and account details may have been exposed, Revolut's message to an impacted client noted varying types of data being compromised among customers. However, Revolut emphasized that threat actors were unable to gain access to card details, PINs, and passwords, as well as users' funds. "We immediately identified and isolated the attack to effectively limit its impact and have contacted those customers affected. Customers who have not received an email have not been impacted. To be clear, no funds have been accessed or stolen. Our customers money is safe as it has always been. All customers can continue to use their cards and accounts as normal," said a Revolut spokesperson.