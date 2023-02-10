Reddit had its internal files and source code stolen after its internal business systems were breached as a result of a phishing attack that aimed to exfiltrate employee credentials and two-factor authentication keys, according to BleepingComputer. Access to certain Reddit internal dashboards and business systems has facilitated the theft of some of its company contacts' and current and former employees' information, as well as some advertiser data, but not passwords, credit card information, or ad performance details. "We show no indications of breach of our primary production systems (the parts of our stack that run Reddit and store the majority of our data)," said Reddit. Reddit noted the intrusion's similarity to a prior breach at Riot Games, which resulted in the theft of source code belonging to the League of Legends multiplayer online game and the Teamfight Tactics game, as well as a legacy platform for averting the use of cheats in the game.