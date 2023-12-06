Stellar Cyber unveils novel cyber workforce program

Universities and underserved communities that lack the necessary resources to ensure defenses against cybersecurity threats are being prioritized by California-based IT security company Stellar Cyber in its new cyber workforce program, EdScoop reports. Under the Stellar Cyber University Program, students from universities and other individuals who have been sought on an invite-only basis would be offered certification and training on security technologies, as well as other career and mentorship opportunities, according to Stellar Cyber, which will also provide not-for-profit educational lab environment licensing access and security product discounts to organizations part of the program. "We are honored to do our part to help reduce the worldwide cybersecurity skills gap and provide security services to communities in need. We plan to scale the Stellar Cyber University Program as broadly as possible globally, to assist academic institutions as they prepare their graduates to enter the cybersecurity workforce," said Stellar Cyber Chief Revenue Officer Jim O'Hara.