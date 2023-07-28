Dismantled hacking site BreachForums, also known as Breached, had its database stolen from a cyberattack last November offered for sale by the threat actor "breached_db_person," who also shared the database with Have I Been Pwned, BleepingComputer reports.
Included in the stolen database are 212,000 records, including usernames and IP and email addresses, as well as argon2-hashed passwords and private messages of BreachForums members, according to Have I Been Pwned.
BleepingComputer was informed by breached_db_person that data tables for member database, private messages, and payment transactions are in the 2 GB file, with some of the shared data revealing details on payments for forum rank and credit purchases, as well as conversations that could be beneficial in determining prior intrusions and the identities of attackers part of the forum.
Baphomet, who was BreachForums' last administrator following the arrest of admin Pompompurin in March, confirmed the veracity of the stolen data but said that breached_db_person may have gotten hold of an older forum database.
The FBI has been sought by Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., to launch an investigation into the cyberattack against Tampa General Hospital in May, which resulted in the compromise of data from 1.2 million patients, HealthITSecurity reports.
In a July 26 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Maximus said it anticipates to inform at least 8 million to 11 million individuals that their personal information may have been compromised.
Sixty-two percent of Amazon Web Services environments are susceptible to attacks exploiting the Zenbleed use-after-free memory corruption flaw impacting all AMD Zen 2 processors, including Ryzen 3000, 4000, 5000, and 7020, as well as Epyc (Rome), reports SecurityWeek.