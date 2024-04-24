SynLab Italia disrupted by cyberattack

Operations at major medical diagnosis service provider Synlab Italia's laboratories, medical centers, and sampling points have been disrupted by a cyberattack on April 18, which initially temporarily interrupted telephone and computer access before resulting in the complete takedown of its computer systems, Security Affairs reports.

Investigation into the incident is already underway but details on the timeline of systems restoration remain uncertain, according to Synlab.

"Currently, the Synlab task force is analyzing every single part of the IT infrastructure, including backup systems, in order to restore its systems securely as soon as possible. The company has also filed a report with the Postal Police and initiated the preliminary notification procedure to the Italian Data Protection Authority," said the firm in a statement.

While no additional information regarding the compromise has been provided, Synlab has been suspected to be affected by a ransomware attack, which could indicate serious privacy risks for impacted customers.