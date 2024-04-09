Third-party breach impacts Justice Department data

U.S. consulting firm Greylock McKinnon Associates had information from 341,650 individuals initially obtained by the Department of Justice as part of a civil litigation compromised following a cyberattack against its systems last May, Security Affairs reports.

Included in the impacted data were individuals' names, birthdates, addresses, Medicare Health Insurance Claim Numbers and Social Security numbers, as well as certain health insurance and medical details, said GMA in a data breach notification filed with the Office of the Maine Attorney General.

"DOJ has advised us that you are not the subject of this investigation or the associated litigation matters. The DOJ informed GMA that this incident does not impact your current Medicare benefits or coverage," the notification added.

Moreover, the incident has already prompted the removal of all Justice Department data from its systems, according to GMA, which has provided individuals affected by the data breach with free identity theft protection and credit tracking services for two years.