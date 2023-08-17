Attacks leveraging various critical security vulnerabilities in the Ivanti Avalanche enterprise mobile device management system could compromise 30,000 organizations, reports The Hacker News.
Ivanti Avalanche WLAvanacheServer.exe v6.4.0.0 is being impacted by the stack-based buffer overflow security flaws, collectively designated CVE-2023-32560, which stem from the processing of certain data and could be leveraged to execute code or disrupt systems, according to Tenable, which identified and reported the bugs in April.
Ivanti has already addressed the vulnerabilities with the release of Avalanche version 6.4.1, which also included fixes for six other vulnerabilities, which have been tracked from CVE-2023-32561 to CVE-2023-32566.
Threat actors could exploit the other security flaws to facilitate authentication bypass and remote code execution, according to Ivanti.
Organizations and individual users have been urged to immediately apply updates remediating the security issues amid the recent discovery of vulnerabilities affecting other Ivanti software products.
Google has strengthened its OpenSK open-source security key program with the introduction of the first quantum resilient FIDO2 security key implementation leveraging a unique ECC/Dilithium hybrid signature schema that could defend against standard and quantum attacks, The Hacker News reports.
Massachusetts' Executive Office of Health and Human Services has disclosed that UMass Chan Medical School was impacted by the widespread breach of the MOVEit Transfer application, compromising data from more than 134,000 individuals who are part of or previously enrolled in some state programs, according to CBS News Boston.