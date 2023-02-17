Scandinavian Airlines had its website disrupted and customer data compromised following a Valentine's Day cyberattack claimed to be perpetrated by threat operation Anonymous Sudan, who also admitted to being behind the attack against Swedish national public television broadcaster SVT on the same day, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Both attacks have been conducted as retribution for the burning of a Quran during demonstrations in Stockholm last month, according to Anonymous Sudan, which also threatened continued cyberattacks if the Swedish government refuses to apologize. Anonymous Sudan was noted to have received assistance from UserSec's pro-Russian hackers. Meanwhile, Bahrain's international airport, along with its chamber of commerce and its state news agency had their websites taken down by the Al-Toufan hacking group on Tuesday, with the group still conducting ongoing attacks against various organizations across the country. Such intrusions come amid the increasing prevalence of cyberattacks and glitches facing airlines, with the U.S. having thousands of flights disrupted as a result of a technical issue.