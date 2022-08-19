Forced retirements of leading officials within the U.S. Cyber Command with Lt. Gen. Charles Moore, who served as Gen. Paul Nakasone's second in command being the most recent have hindered the digital warfare unit's growth and prompted calls for changes to the military's rotation system in an effort to bolster the retention of skilled cyber practitioners amid the ongoing cyber talent shortfall, CyberScoop reports. The Cyber Command has needed to adapt to a constantly rotating staff due to the manpower needs of other military services, said sources close to the matter. "What that means in cyberspace is by the time someone is just getting up to speed, its time for them to leave. That hurts the cyber mission," said former National Security Agency Deputy Director and Acting Chief Operating Officer Rick Ledgett. Former Cyberspace Solarium Commission Executive Director Rear Adm. Mark Montgomery noted that creating a Cyber Force within the military could help address the constant workforce rotation in the Cyber Command.