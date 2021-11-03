Cyber threat intelligence sharing challenges prevalent

Sixty-four percent of cross-industry security leaders around the world reported that their organizations had limited cyber threat intelligence sharing between security operations center
, incident response and threat intelligence teams, reports VentureBeat
.
Moreover, 71% reported the need for threat intelligence, incident response data, security operations data and vulnerability data access among their teams, but 65% said that offering cohesive data access was very challenging, according to a Forrester study commissioned by Cyware.
Cross-team collaboration, data and functional silos within security, and data discovery and access have been cited as the key hurdles in achieving technology unification. Respondents feeling the adverse effects of lacking unification have been using security orchestration, automation, and response technologies and other security tools to achieve collective defense.
Slow threat response and avoidable data breaches and human error were named as the top hazardous defense-related consequences, while elevated cybersecurity spending and mitigation costs, as well as fines were the leading adverse financial effects related to inadequate security unification, the report revealed.