FBI Director Christopher Wray has raised the alarm on China's artificial intelligence program and the growing number of Russian cyberattacks since the Russia-Ukraine war began, according to ABC News. China is expected to leverage its AI capabilities to bring harm, said Wray at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. "The Chinese government has a bigger hacking program than any other nation in the world. And their AI program is not constrained by the rule of law and is built on top of massive troves of intellectual property and sensitive data that they've stolen over the years and will be used, unless checked, to advance that same hacking program to advance that same intellectual property to advance the repression that occurs not just back home in mainland China but increasingly as a product that they export around the world," Wray said. Meanwhile, Russia has also been observed by the FBI to be engaging in more cyberattacks against U.S. infrastructure following its invasion of Ukraine last February.