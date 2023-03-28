TechRepublic reports that only 15% of organizations worldwide had mature overall readiness against existing cybersecurity risks, with Brazil having the most number of companies having a mature stage of preparedness across the Americas, while most were in the formative stage of deploying security systems. Cyberattacks are expected by 82% of surveyed cybersecurity leaders in the next few months and 85% reported plans to implement at least a 10% increase in their cybersecurity spending over the next year but only 40% of currently available security features are being continuously used by organizations, according to Cisco's Cybersecurity Readiness Index. Identity management has been cited by 25% of respondents as the leading cyberattack risk and most respondents have already adopted identity management solutions, the most popular of which are identity access management systems, but 69% of those that have not implemented such systems noted that they do not intent to do so in the future.