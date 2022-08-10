BleepingComputer reports that more cybercriminals have been leveraging the novel Dark Utilities C2-as-a-service as an affordable and convenient means to establish command-and-control servers for attacks. Nearly 3,000 users have been subscribed to Dark Utilities, which provides complete C2 functionality on the web or Tor network, since its emergence early this year, a Cisco Talos report showed. Windows-, Python-, and Linux-based payloads are supported by Dark Utilities, which uses the Interplanetary File System for payload hosting, according to the report, which also noted operators' future plans of expanding the list of targeted devices. Dark Utilities also allows the generation of command stings commonly used for payload retrieval and execution on targeted systems. Different modules for cryptojacking, distributed denial-of-service, and other cyberattacks are also being offered in Dark Utilities' administrative panel, said Cisco Talos researchers who expect that the C2aaS gains more traction due to its affordable price and already robust subscriber count.