Most digital forensics and incident response incidents involved data exfiltration or intellectual property theft, followed by business email compromise and employee misconduct, TechRepublic reports. More sophisticated cyberattack techniques have been regarded by 42% of DFIR professionals to be an extreme or large problem at their organizations, according to a Magnet Forensics report. Meanwhile, 45% of respondents said that increasing investigation and data volume is either an extreme or large problem, which could be addressed through automation. The findings also showed that alert/investigation fatigue was strongly or somewhat agreed upon to be a real issue by 64% of respondents. Sixty-four percent of respondents also either strongly or somewhat agreed that DFIR professional recruitment and hiring was a major undertaking. On the other hand, the absence of a cohesive incident response strategy and plan, as well as the lack of standardized processes were regarded to be largest contributors to wasted DFIR resources.