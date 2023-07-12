Major stolen credentials marketplace Genesis Market was found to be advertised for sale across hacking forums nearly three months after being disrupted in an international law enforcement operation led by the FBI, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Actors who had touted that only Genesis Market's open web domains were dismantled in the FBI-led operation were discovered by Eindhoven University of Technology researcher Michele Campobasso to have posted an advertisement selling the platform on CrdClub, while a second identical ad was found by Recorded Future News on Exploit Forum. Both ads noted the sale of the marketplace's complete database, scripts, source codes, and server infrastructure, but not certain client base details. "One may speculate that the reason to sell the platform is at least partially due to the level of attention market operators have from law enforcement," said Campobasso, who was uncertain whether the brand would be retained by the marketplace's buyers.