Former Amazon software engineer Paige Thompson has been sentenced to time served and five years of probation after being convicted of charges related to the widespread Capital One hack in 2019, reports The Associated Press. Such a sentence has been given to Thompson as imprisonment has been deemed by U.S. District Judge Robert Lasnik to be difficult due to "mental health and transgender status," according to the Department of Justice. Meanwhile, U.S. Attorney Nick Brown expressed disappointment with the decision, noting that a seven-year sentence has been sought by prosecutors for Thompson, who was found guilty of unauthorized access to a protected computer, damaging a protected computer, and wire fraud in June. "Ms. Thompsons hacking and theft of information of 100 million people did more than $250 million in damage to companies and individuals. Her cybercrimes created anxiety for millions of people who are justifiably concerned about their private information. This conduct deserves a more significant sanction," said Brown.