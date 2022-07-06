CyberScoop reports that China is believed by cybersecurity experts to be closely monitoring Russian cyberattacks against Ukraine as it looks to invade Taiwan. The imminent threat of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan should prompt chief information security officers to begin planning how their organizations would ensure continued operations should their supply chains be disrupted, said CrowdStrike Incident Response Division Head Shawn Henry at the RSA Conference. Meanwhile, R Street Institute Cybersecurity and Emerging Threats Team Leader Tatyana Bolton noted that China is expected to bolster offensive cyber operations investment and keep such operations hidden from the U.S. and its allies. While China has traditionally prioritized covert data collection in cyber operations, Center for Strategic and International Studies researcher Emily Harding said that it may be changing its tactics as a result of the blowback from the Microsoft Exchange attack last summer. "Their cyber campaigns have been a little more willing to push the envelope and care less if they get caught... And maybe one lesson theyre learning from Russia is that since attribution is slow and hard, theres probably a lot they can get away with," added Harding.