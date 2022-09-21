Imperva disclosed that it was able to avert a distributed denial-of-service attack with more than 25.3 billion requests the highest on record for its DDoS mitigation solution which lasted for an unusually long four hours, BleepingComputer reports. "The attack started at 3.1M [requests per second], and maintained a rate of around 3M RPS. Once the attack peaked at 3.9M RPS, the attack lowered for several minutes but returned to full strength for another hour," said Imperva. Such a DDoS attack has been attributed to a large botnet leveraging 170,000 devices across 180 countries. Most of the IP addresses compromised by the botnet were in the U.S., Brazil, and Indonesia, the report found. Despite not being identified, researchers were certain the botnet behind the thwarted DDoS attack was not Mantis, which prompted the largest DDoS mitigation record for Cloudflare in the summer. Mantis had been reported by Cloudflare to use significantly fewer devices at just over five thousand in the attack.