Visibility into the full extent of Russia's cyber operations following its invasion of Ukraine last year continues to be inadequate as many of its attacks against Ukraine and members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization continue to be unknown to the public, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Many of Russia's attempted attacks have not become public knowledge due to the country's fast-paced cyber operations, as well as the secretive nature of its military and diplomatic targets, a joint report from the Dutch General Intelligence and Security Service and Military Intelligence and Security Service revealed. Despite persistent attempts, Russia's cyber operations have had only a "limited" impact due to cyber defenses employed by Ukraine and its Western allies, and Russia has also been facing challenges in conducting cyber operations alongside military attacks, the report said. "Most Russian digital attack attempts are detected prematurely or remedied quickly, thanks to far-reaching Ukrainian monitoring, detection and response measures. Ukraine receives significant help from, for example, Western intelligence services and companies," the report added.