Federal agencies failed to implement 190 of 335 public cybersecurity strategy recommendations given by the Government Accountability Office since 2010, according to SecurityWeek. Despite the White House and National Security Council's release of a National Cyber Strategy in 2018 and an Implementation Plan the following year, the GAO noted that only three of six national strategy characteristics have been addressed. The Biden administration has yet to develop and implement a comprehensive national strategy even though an Office of the National Cyber Director position has been adopted two years ago. None of the 23 federal agencies have completed the implementation of all seven foundational supply chain risk management practices, while none of the practices have been adopted by 14 agencies, the report showed. Such findings should prompt the Office of the National Cyber Director to deal with ongoing challenges involving the cybersecurity workforce, as well as encourage federal agencies to bolster internet-connected device security. "Until these are fully implemented, federal agencies will be more limited in their ability to protect private and sensitive data entrusted to them," said the GAO.