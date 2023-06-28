DefenseScoop reports that third-party assessment for the establishment of an independent military cyber force has been proposed by the Senate Armed Services Committee as part of the fiscal 2024 National Defense Authorization Act. While the complete funding bill has not yet been detailed, the Senate panel approved a provision recommending that the National Academy of Public Administration be sought by the Department of Defense in conducting the assessment to ensure neutrality and fairness. Such a provision comes after the U.S. Comptroller General was tasked by the House Armed Services to evaluate cyber operations management of the Defense Department in an effort to curb redundancies. "There is a robust infrastructure within each service that establishes curriculums, funding profiles, manning rosters, upon which cyberspace operations are built. In practical terms, that means that there are four independent teams across the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marines conceiving and implementing cyber training requirements," said a senior House Armed Services Committee aide.