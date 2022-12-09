Strengthening cybersecurity defenses will be the focus of U.S. National Cyber Director Chris Inglis' planned visit to Japan this month, which seeks to bolster the cybersecurity partnership between the U.S. and Japan, reports CyberScoop. The U.S. may advocate for "cyber resilience and preparation" with allies as part of the visit, according to Foundation for Defense of Democracies Center on Cyber and Technology Innovation Senior Director Mark Montgomery. Discussions regarding Japan's cyber capacity as well as its contributions to helping developing countries in Southeast Asia develop their cyber capacities may also be held, said Montgomery, who was the former executive director of the Cyberspace Solarium Commission. Several recent cyberattacks have prompted Japan to increase cybersecurity spending, which it also allocated toward protecting the country from potential attacks during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Boosting cybersecurity collaboration with Japan is crucial for the U.S. amid increasing cyber threats from China, North Korea, and Russia, noted Atlantic Council Cyber Statecraft Initiative Program Assistant Jen Roberts.