The European Cyber Conflict Research Initiative has issued a report providing insights regarding cyberattacks launched by Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Despite warnings about Russia's extensive cyber capabilities prior to the outbreak of the conflict, Russia seems to not have "reserve" capabilities as the country could have launched more aggressive cyberattacks just as the war started, the report said. However, Russia's continued access to Ukrainian infrastructure does not remove the possibility of more severe attacks. Meanwhile, extensive cyber operations may have also caused elevated burnout levels among Russian hackers. The report also showed the significant role played by non-state threat actors amid the war, with Russia gaining the support of the Conti ransomware gang and Ukraine having its volunteer IT Army and the Belarusian Cyber Partisans on its side. Chinese hacking operations, including APT31, have also joined in cyberespionage efforts surrounding the Russia-Ukraine war.