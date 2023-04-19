Global threat intelligence and external attack surface management provider LookingGlass Cyber Solutions is set to be acquired by ZeroFox for $26 million, with the transaction expected to close within the next 30 days, Channel Futures reports. ZeroFox is poised to better achieve a single end-to-end platform against cybersecurity threats for its customers with the LookingGlass Cyber purchase, according to ZeroFox CEO James Foster. "With the acquisition of LookingGlass, ZeroFox partners and customers will have increased visibility and vulnerability intelligence for digital assets outside the perimeter," Foster said, adding that the newly combined companies would enable expanded attack surface management and threat intelligence for its partners and customers. Meanwhile, LookingGlass Cyber CEO Bryan Ware, who will be part of the ZeroFox executive team following the acquisition, touted that the purchase would continue the company's commitment to "unmatched" attack surface intelligence. "Joining ZeroFox allows us to expand the capabilities we provide security teams to defend against cybercriminals and nation-state actors," Ware added.