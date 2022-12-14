SecurityWeek reports that four individuals David Goran, Joel Zubaid, Julian Rebiga, and Martin Mizrahi have been arrested and indicted for stealing more than $9.2 million from at least three fraud attacks, two of which were business email compromise attacks. Employees tasked with conducting payments for their businesses have been targeted by the suspects with emails instructing them to perform money transfers to attacker-controlled bank accounts, said the U.S. Department of Justice. More than $5.4 million have been stolen as a result of the BEC schemes, all of which have been converted to cryptocurrency. "When banks froze or sought to recover some of the fraud proceeds, the defendants made multiple attempts to retain or recover control over the funds by lying to the banks about the purpose of the transfers," said the Justice Department. The Justice Department has also charged the individuals for their involvement in more than $3.8 million in fraudulent charges made with stolen credit card details. Moreover, charges of bank and wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, money laundering, and aggravated identity theft have also been filed against the suspects. Meanwhile, Nigerian Oladeji Nathaniel Adelekan has also been charged with wire fraud, computer hacking, and money laundering in relation to fraudulent activities that resulted in nearly $8 million in damages.