Iranian state-sponsored threat operation Charming Kitten, also known as APT35, Mint Sandstorm, Cobalt Illusion, and Yellow Garuda, has launched a new wave of spear-phishing attacks deploying the POWERSTAR backdoor since May, according to The Hacker News . Additional measures to prevent detection have been employed by Charming Kitten in the latest POWERSTAR attacks, which involved the use of an LNK file within a password-protected RAR file to facilitate backdoor download from Backblaze, a report from Volexity revealed. Researchers also discovered that the backdoor does not only allow remote PowerShell and C# command execution but also the collection of system data and screenshots, as well as further module downloads and execution, while removing persistence-related registry keys and other indicators of malicious activity. Another POWERSTAR variant that allows hard-coded C2 server retrieval through decentralized InterPlanetary Filesystem-stored file decoding. "The references to persistence mechanisms and executable payloads within the POWERSTAR Cleanup module strongly suggests a broader set of tools used by Charming Kitten to conduct malware-enabled espionage," said researchers.