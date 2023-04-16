North Korean state-sponsored threat operation Lazarus Group has begun targeting defense, academic, and automotive entities around the world, particularly Eastern Europe, as part of its long-term DeathNote campaign, representing a significant shift from the group's initial focus on the cryptocurrency industry, according to The Hacker News. Expanded targeting and new infection vectors have been leveraged by Lazarus Group since April 2020, a report from Kaspersky showed. Moreover, the Lazarus Group's attacks against a Latvia-based IT asset monitoring solution vendor and a South Korean think tank in 2021 indicated the group's inclination to strengthen its capability to conduct supply chain attacks, with the group recently blamed for the intrusion at enterprise VoIP service provider 3CX. "The Lazarus Group is a notorious and highly skilled threat actor. As the Lazarus Group continues to refine its approaches, it is crucial for organizations to maintain vigilance and take proactive measures to defend against its malicious activities," said Kaspersky researcher Seongsu Park.