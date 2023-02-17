Sixty-one government, law enforcement, and political, telecommunications, media, financial, and military entities in Afghanistan, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, and Sri Lanka were attempted to be infiltrated by Indian state-sponsored advanced persistent threat group SideWinder, also known as T-APT4, Hardcore Nationalist, and Rattlesnake, in 2021, SiliconAngle reports. SideWinder, which was found to be associated with the Donot and Baby Elephant APTs, has also begun leveraging SideWinder.AntiBot.Script in phishing attacks aimed at organizations in Pakistani last June, according to a report from Group-IB. Fraudulent sites spoofing Myanmar's Central Bank have also been tapped by the operation, which also had two cryptocurrency firm-impersonating phishing projects. However, the report has not detailed whether any of the attempted phishing attacks of SideWinder were successful. The findings show that while Russia, North Korea, China, and Iran are the major nation-states participating in malicious cyber activity, other countries, such as India, have also been engaging in such nefarious efforts.