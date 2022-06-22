Former Mandiant Director of Global Intelligence Laura Galante has started working as the director of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence's Cyber Threat Intelligence Integration Center last month, according to CyberScoop.

CTIIC, which was established by the Obama administration in 2015 in an effort to facilitate coordinated foreign cyber threat analysis, was previously led by Erin Joe, who departed to serve as Mandiant's senior vice president, and FBI Directorate of Intelligence Assistant Director Tonya Ugoretz.

Before leading CTIIC, Galante had been leading Galante Strategies, a cyber threat intelligence firm she established after leaving Mandiant in 2017. Aside from creating a Ukrainian government agency cyber and information response framework, Galante also helped strengthen various European governments' information sharing practices, according to the Galante Strategies website. The Ukraine Elects task force was also developed and adopted by Galante Strategies in a bid to consolidate cyber, battlefield attack, and disinformation analysis.