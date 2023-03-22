Security startup Verosint, which was formerly known as 443ID, has unveiled its account fraud detection and prevention solution that includes behavioral analytics, artificial intelligence/machine learning, and identity graphing, as well as open source intelligence, according to SecurityWeek. Verosint touted that fraud risk could be predicted by the platform within milliseconds through its SignalPrint technology, which derives risk calculations from user data, as well as relationship and pattern analysis. While Verosint is not limited by privacy rules in collecting data that is available on the internet, the company stressed its emphasis on security. "We take all the necessary steps to protect the data, with caching and encryption. OSINT data is not very attractive to hackers; it's freely available on the Internet. And we're not building enhanced deep profiles of users. We are building SignalPrints but they are really of no use to anyone but Verosint. Hackers would not be able to associate users and accounts with our data," said Verosint co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Mark Batchelor.