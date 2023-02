Despite extensive efforts, the U.S. Cyber Command 's Joint Cyber Warfighting Architecture concept continues to lack any dedicated JCWA-level operational test and evaluation, according to DefenseScoop . Such an inadequacy would hamper the Cyber Command's awareness of current and future capability integration impact on the operational effectiveness, suitability, and survivability of the JCWA, a report from the Department of Defense's Office of the Director, Operational Test, and Evaluation revealed. Four main programs have been integrated within JCWA, including Joint Cyber Command and Control, Persistent Cyber Training Environment, Unified Platform, and Joint Common Access Platform, but the Cyber Command has yet to develop a metric by which it could assess programs and staffing concerns. However, the Cyber Command did note that it will be taking steps to bolster JCWA with additional funding that it will be receiving. "As a result of the additional funding, CYBERCOM can enable the Joint Interoperability Test Command to serve as the JCWA Operational Test Authority. Once JITC is on board, CYBERCOM will continue to work with DOT&E, Service Cyber Components, JCWA program management offices, and other stakeholders to determine when a JCWA-level OT&E event can appropriately be scheduled," said a Cyber Command spokesperson.