Phishing attack susceptibility higher among digital natives

TechRepublic
reports that US workers who were Gen Z and Millennials were more likely to be phishing
victims, compared with older generations.
Forty-six percent of Gen Z workers and 29% of Millennials reported that they would open links or attachments in suspicious emails, compared with only 4% of Gen X and only 1% of Boomers, according to a Sailpoint poll.
The survey also revealed that 77% of Gen Z and 55% of Millennials used their corporate email addresses to log on their social media accounts, compared with only 15% and 7% of Gen X and Boomers, respectively.
Corporate email use for personal purposes may increase the risk of threat actors infiltrating corporate networks.
"If credentials are compromised and a corporate account is taken over, the fallout from that point could be catastrophic. Once threat actors are able to open a doorway, they can quickly establish footholds, harvest data and deploy malware," said Sailpoint Chief Information Security Officer Heather Gantt-Evans.