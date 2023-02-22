Ransomware identification and prevention efforts have been progressing amid such attacks' declining share in overall cybersecurity incidents during the past year, SiliconAngle reports. Most ransomware attacks have been associated with backdoors leveraged to infiltrate organizations' systems, according to IBM's annual X-Force Threat Intelligence Index report. While backdoors have gained traction due to their elevated market value, network defenders' utilization of detection and response systems have enabled earlier disruption of ransomware attacks, said IBM Security X-Force Head Charles Henderson. "But its only a matter of time before todays backdoor problem becomes tomorrows ransomware crisis. Attackers always find new ways to evade detection," Henderson added. The report also showed that extortion was the most prevalent impact of cyberattacks last year, with Europe being the primary target of such a scheme. Email thread hijacking attacks have also seen a significant increase, compared with 2021, but known vulnerability exploits have declined between 2018 and 2022.