Ransomware attacks impacted nearly 40% of organizations with data protection and cyberattack prevention and detection systems during the past 12 months and more than 70% of such organizations during the past five years, reports TechRepublic. Titaniam researchers also found that data theft or exfiltration was reported by 65% of those hit by ransomware attacks, three-fifths of which were threatened with data leaks should they not give the demanded ransom. Ransomware prevention requires organizations to increase their awareness of the three different stages of attacks, namely infiltration, data exfiltration, and system lockup, according to Titaniam founder and CEO Arti Raman. "Once you understand these three distinctly, it becomes clear that each must be accounted for separately in your ransomware and extortion defense strategy," Raman added. Organizations have also been urged to increase investments in encryption at rest, encryption in transit, and encryption in use, as well as in backup and recovery systems. "Focusing on just one or two... is certainly not sufficient, as evidenced by thousands of successful ransomware attacks that have already taken place this year. A complete ransomware defense strategy should include all three," said Raman.