The U.S. Department of Justice has indicted Russian national Ilya Balakaev for smuggling U.S. counterintelligence technology to the Russian and North Korean governments, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Balakaev allegedly leveraged his company, Radiotester, to purchase nearly counterintelligence equipment for the Russian Federal Security Service Center 8's Military Unit 43753. Nearly 43 devices have been purchased by Balakaev in the U.S. for the FSB since 2017, according to the indictment. Moreover, Balakaev was also accused of entering into a contract with the North Korean Embassy in Moscow, with the deal entailing the purchase of software and hazardous gas detectors in the U.S. for the North Korean government. Such an indictment "demonstrates the U.S. commitment to vigorously prosecute those who evade sanctions for a profit, both for their wallet and for Russia as they continue their aggression against Ukraine," noted U.S. Attorney Breon Peace.