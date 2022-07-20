U.S. Cyber Command Commander and National Security Agency Director Gen. Paul Nakasone has maintained the U.S. military's cyber offensive against Russia amid the Russia-Ukraine war following his statements to Sky News last month, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. "We do three things at U.S. Cyber Command: We defend the Department of Defenses networks, data, and weapons systems. We defend the nations cyberspace with a series of interagency partners. And we provide support to joint force commanders like U.S. European Command. So we deny, degrade and disrupt. Being able to detect, defend, disrupt and deter, these are all things that we do in the course of our operations," said Nakasone. Nakasone added that ransomware attacks have also declined since the invasion of Ukraine, echoing statements by NSA Cybersecurity Directorate Chief Rob Joyce in May. "We're seeing Russians much more focused on activities related to Ukraine," added Nakasone.