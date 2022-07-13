The Hill reports that the U.S. has been advised to reclaim the lead on cybersecurity after being surpassed by the European Union with its General Data Protection Regulation. Aside from establishing cyber cooperations with allies, the U.S. should also develop an international cybercrime center and a digital trade deal to better combat increasingly sophisticated cybersecurity threats, said experts at a virtual Council on Foreign Relations event. Increasing cyber threat awareness among Americans following the cyber attack against a water treatment plant in south Florida should prompt greater congressional action on cybersecurity, according to Rep. William Hurd, R-Texas, who is among the event's panelists. Government action is crucial in bolstering privacy and security, noted Energy Impact Partners Senior Operating Partner Niloofar Razi Howe. "Cyber is no longer a domain where the private sector sits on one side and the government sides on the other. There is a role that only the government can play when it comes to policy. The private sector has to have a seat at the table," Howe added.