Ukrainian hacktivist operation IT Army has taken credit for a significant cyberattack against Russian state-owned railway firm RZD, which resulted in the disruption of its website and mobile app for at least six hours, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Operations have already been restored by RZD although certain online services remain unavailable amid ongoing attacks but IT Army said in a message on its Telegram channel that it did not intend to permanently dismantle the Russian railway's website. "It requires significant effort to prepare an attack on such a target. Even if the website is down only for an hour, it would still have a significant impact on the economy of the aggressor country," said IT Army. Such an attack comes after the RZD had its website and mobile app taken offline by distributed denial-of-service attacks in the early days of the war between Russia and Ukraine.