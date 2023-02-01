StateScoop reports that newly appointed Mississippi Cyber Unit Director Bobby Freeman is looking to prioritize making federal threat intelligence and advisories "understandable and relatable" for local governments across the state. While Mississippi and other states have been receiving frequent threat intelligence reports from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Multi-State Information Sharing Analysis Center, technology vendors, and the FBI, processing such information could be challenging for smaller public-sector organizations, according to Freeman. "What I'd like to try and work on is making sure that when we push out these security flashes that come out from [the Center for Internet Security] that we push it out in a way that if we send it down to a to a local mayors office, that maybe only has an IT department have one or two, we can help them implement those things to better protect their city," said Freeman, who also noted the unit's desire to collaborate with the state Department of Information Technology Services in processing cyber threat intel for state and local agencies.