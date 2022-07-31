United Press International reports that the U.S. and Ukraine have agreed to strengthen their partnership in combating cybersecurity threats. Under a memorandum of cooperation signed by the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine, both countries will engage in cyber incident, critical infrastructure security, and best practices information sharing, as well as joint cybersecurity training sessions, amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. "I applaud Ukraine's heroic efforts to defend its nation against precedented Russian cyber aggression and have been incredibly moved by the resiliency and bravery of the Ukrainian people through this unprovoked war. Cyber threats cross borders and oceans, and so we look forward to building on our existing relationship with SSSCIP to share information and collectively build global resilience against cyber threats," said CISA Director Jen Easterly. Meanwhile, SSSCIP Deputy Chairman Oleksandr Potii noted that the memorandum seeks to achieve a "resilient partnership" between the U.S. and Ukraine in bolstering cybersecurity defenses.