CNN reports that recently leaked U.S. intelligence files are having their veracity doubted by U.K. Secretary of State for Defense Ben Wallace, who noted that some of the assertions included the leak were false based on open source information. "I have seen in that leak a number of inaccuracies, significant inaccuracies, or manipulation of information. My advice is don't take it at face value. There are definitely things in there that I've seen that I know not to be true," said Wallace to journalists. Wallace's statements are in contrast to pronouncements of the Biden administration taking the leaks seriously. Except for a falsified document with modified Russian and Ukrainian casualty counts, most of the leaked documents' legitimacy has not been questioned by U.S. officials. Moreover, Massachusetts Air National Guard Airman Jack Teixeira has been arrested in relation to transmitting the leaked data. While National Security Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby noted that the leaked information does not represent up-to-date assessments, it still represents a significant threat of U.S. national security.