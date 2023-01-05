President Joe Biden has approved the Strengthening VA Cybersecurity Act of 2022, which was enacted on Dec. 27, 2022, that would mandate the Department of Veterans Affairs to secure an independent assessment of the cybersecurity programs and information technology tools and systems used across its division to improve and strengthen data protection for its members, according to FedScoop. The proposal for the signed legislation comes after a cyberattack on the department in 2020, which resulted in exposing the personal data of approximately 46,000 veterans, including their Social Security numbers, due to a computer system breach after unauthorized individuals accessed an online healthcare payment platform. This legislation will move us in the right direction to give VA the tools it needs to effectively protect against new and emerging cybersecurity threats and safeguard our veterans personal information, Veterans Affairs Technology Modernization Subcommittee Chair Frank Mrvan said after he introduced the proposal in April along with co-sponsors Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., and Rep. Andrew Garbarino, R-N.Y.